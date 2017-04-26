Investigation underway of Viral Video of Teen’s Fall near Las Milpas

Posted by | Apr 26, 2017 | |

Investigation underway of Viral Video of Teen’s Fall near Las Milpas

Fox KFXV would like to address a video that has surfaced among many social media accounts in the valley, of a teen who fell from an electricity tower in South Pharr yesterday evening. Fox will not air the video and has only received minimal information from the police department. Who is still investigating the incident. According to officials, the incident did take place near, Las Milpas and Jackson Road.

According to a statement released by American Tower, the company who owns the electricity pole, they offer their condolences to the family and ensure that the company regularly conducts inspections at each of its sites and the Pharr Texas tower site’s fencing was intact, and the gates were locked and other security measures are in place. The appropriate authorities continue to investigate this incident, and consistent with our company policy, we are unable to comment further while the investigation remains ongoing.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870. It can also be seen on Dish Network and DirecTV channel 2.

Related Posts

Weslaco Warehouse Erupts in Fire, Cause Unknown

Weslaco Warehouse Erupts in Fire, Cause Unknown

January 20, 2014

Teen Involved In Theft Ring Charged

Teen Involved In Theft Ring Charged

September 22, 2014

DPS Fatal Pursuit Suspect To Be Tried As Adult

DPS Fatal Pursuit Suspect To Be Tried As Adult

November 19, 2013

Sentencing Postponed for Panama Unit Defendants

Sentencing Postponed for Panama Unit Defendants

December 18, 2013

8 Comments

  1. Terry Lynne on April 26, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Saw the video on a Mexican station. Sad.

    Reply
  2. Rob Salinas on April 26, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    what was the boy doing up there? Horrible what happened.

    Reply
    • Juan Montes on April 27, 2017 at 4:29 am

      So no one is allowed to report the news anymore? They aren’t showing the video as it states in their article. It just shows how ignorant and how you just jump to conclusions.

      Reply
  5. Andres Munguia on April 26, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Rudy Moya i don’t see why this is funny to you

    Reply
  6. Dlly Ldsm on April 27, 2017 at 1:32 am

    I saw it also on a Mexican station it was so sad to see it may he rip condolences to family

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Got News?

Submit your news tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT