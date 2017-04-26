Investigation underway of Viral Video of Teen’s Fall near Las Milpas
Fox KFXV would like to address a video that has surfaced among many social media accounts in the valley, of a teen who fell from an electricity tower in South Pharr yesterday evening. Fox will not air the video and has only received minimal information from the police department. Who is still investigating the incident. According to officials, the incident did take place near, Las Milpas and Jackson Road.
According to a statement released by American Tower, the company who owns the electricity pole, they offer their condolences to the family and ensure that the company regularly conducts inspections at each of its sites and the Pharr Texas tower site’s fencing was intact, and the gates were locked and other security measures are in place. The appropriate authorities continue to investigate this incident, and consistent with our company policy, we are unable to comment further while the investigation remains ongoing.
