Investigation Underway After Train Kills Man

Posted by | Jun 19, 2017

Harlingen (KFXV) — Police investigating a man’s death after getting hit by train.
Harlingen police say a man was struck by a train around 3:30 this morning. Officers arrived at the scene near the intersection of Commerce Street and Jefferson Avenue where they found the man’s body lying along the tracks. Authorities have not identified the victim but, believe he’s around 25 to 35 years old. Police say that even if the tracks are easily accessible, no one should be near them.
The intersections near the accident were closed for several hours while police investigated the scene and the body removed from the area. Investigators were seen taking measurements in the area around noon.
The case remains under investigation. Count on us to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

