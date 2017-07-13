Investigation seeks new leads auto repair shop owner’s death

BROWNSVILLE (KFXV) — Five months have passed and there are still no leads in the murder of 50-year-old, Brownsville resident, Jose Guadalupe Martinez.

Martinez — owner of an auto and tire repair shop — died after an unidentified gunman shot him in the head, leaving him to die at his business on the 2400 block of Military Highway.

His family is still waiting for answers, and are asking the community to call the crime stoppers hotline if you have any information that could lead to the arrest of the person involved in the crime.