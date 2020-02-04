Laredo, Texas– The results from the boil water notice investigation revealed the city had no wrongdoing in this case…But they did find heat played a key role in this issue.

“A message that transpired in the sense that this happens typically in many communities, many cities, in many municipalities because of our heat index, especially in south Texas””

Although the heat was a factor and there was no wrongdoing reported, councilman Albert Torres said this does not make the problem any better adding that at no point was there any bacteria detected in the water. This investigation stems from a water boil alert that was issued in September, the independent investigator did report a problem with this advisory.

“The city should have issued the boil water notice on the 21st when TCEQ first asked when it out out the city waited on the 28th relying on a policy and a practice that the city carried in using more chlorine”

Mayor Pete Saenz said this is a lesson for the city and that they are working on a plan of action to prevent this water issue from happening again. Interim city managers say they are working on hiring an emergency management coordinator to assist them with these types of situations emerge.