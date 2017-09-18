The investigation in Olmito continues for the suspect who allegedly burned a two month old puppy pouring hot oil on him. Officials say the puppy is now recovering from the injuries he suffered on twenty five percent of his body.

County Sheriff Omar Lucio gave a press conference about certain charges the suspect could face. Lucio also tells us that if the individual were to be found guilty it would be a third degree felony with two to ten years in the state pen.

First Reported: http://foxrio2.com/police-search-for-suspect-who-burned-a-2-month-old-puppy/