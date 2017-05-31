Intoxication Manslaughter Trial Rescheduled

PHARR (KFXV) — The trial against a man facing intoxication manslaughter charges has been rescheduled for the middle of summer.

According to court documents, a judge rescheduled Dominique Bustos Quintanilla’s case for July. He is accused of causing the death of 73-year-old, Fernando Luna in May of last year. The document also states that Quintanilla operated the vehicle under the influence of more than one substance when he struck Luna, who later died from his injuries. The new trial date is set for the 17th of July.