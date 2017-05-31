Increase in Women being Charged for Drug-related Crimes

RGV (KFXV) — Women charged for drug-related crimes– a type of crime that has been increasing and affecting the South Texas region.

Twenty seven year old, Elizabeth Gonzalez was placed in custody on Tuesday, after several bundles of narcotics were found in her vehicle– as she traveled from Mexico into the U.S.

The criminal complaint states Gonzalez was referred to a secondary inspection at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge, after a canine alerted Customs and Border Protection officers.

Despite, denying carrying contraband, during an examination of the vehicle, officials discovered a non-factory compartment containing 10 bundles of cocaine– weighing more than 23 pounds– and an electronic tracking device within the bundles.

Hidalgo County Judge, Bobby Contreras, says over the years he has seen an increase in the number of women getting involved in these types of crimes.