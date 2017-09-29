A Mother is warning parents after she discovers an inappropriate relationship between her teen daughter and a married man from Donna.

She spoke with us outside court chambers this morning where the man Heriberto Loera faced charges of sexual assault.

The teen’s mother says the relationship allegedly started when Loera and her daughter worked at a fast food restaurant together. When she discovered the relationship by checking her child’s phone, her daughter physically attacked her but, she reported it to police.

The family is now in counseling to get through the ordeal. Ultimately, Loera’s hearing was cancelled this morning but he will go before the court on Oct. 25th.