Immigrants found trapped inside refrigerated trailer

Posted by | May 3, 2017 | |

Immigrants found trapped inside refrigerated trailer

Sarita, Texas (KFXV) – More than a dozen immigrants trapped in a refrigerated trailer are rescued by border patrol agents. The incident happened this morning at the Sarita Checkpoint.

Border patrol officials release these pictures this afternoon. The rescue happened when the driver was referred to a secondary inspection. A K-9 alerted officers who then opened it up and found 18 immigrants among the produce. The temperature was set to 51 degrees, and there was no way for them to escape. Agents had to use bolt cutters to remove the locks. The driver did not have the key. He has been arrested and is being investigated. Immigrants came from various countries including Mexico, Colombia, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Kosovo.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870. It can also be seen on Dish Network and DirecTV channel 2.

Related Posts

4 Charged in Connection to Discovered Drug Bunker

4 Charged in Connection to Discovered Drug Bunker

May 9, 2014

Man Reminds Public to “Share the Road” after Losing Limb in Bike Accident

Man Reminds Public to “Share the Road” after Losing Limb in Bike Accident

May 12, 2016

Investigation Expands in Gas Theft-Ring Bust

Investigation Expands in Gas Theft-Ring Bust

May 8, 2014

Gov. Greg Abbott Announces Plan to Remove National Guard from Border, Public Reacts

Gov. Greg Abbott Announces Plan to Remove National Guard from Border, Public Reacts

January 27, 2015

Leave a Reply

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Contest

Got News?

Submit your news tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT