Palmview (KFXV) – Three men are facing charges after Palmview police raid an illegal gaming business on Friday night.

According to authorities, the incident happened on the 1600 block of North La Homa road. Police chief Chris Barrera, told Fox News that police first watched the business before executing the raid. The three men, Eric Ortiz, Omar Del Toro, and Hugo Dagoberto Regalado jr. ran the gaming establishment. They now face charges of running an illegal gaming facility and possessing illegal gaming equipment.