New details in a story we brought you yesterday..the identity of a person found dead in edinburg has been revealed. Yesterday we brought you exclusive images of the scene on Davis Street. Where police removed what was believed to be a male cadaver. Authorities confirm today the body removed was female. The woman from McAllen is identified as 46 year old, Norma Varela who investigators allege could have died from an overdose. An autopsy and toxicology report are pending.

We’ll keep you updated as reports are shared with media.