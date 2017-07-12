Identity Released of Driver in Fatal Mercedes Collision

MERCEDES (KFXV) — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal collision early this morning in Mercedes.

DPS is reporting that a driver lost control while traveling westbound on Mile 11 North near FM 491, and struck a palm tree. Authorities identified the driver — and single occupant of the vehicle — as 19-year-old, Mercedes resident, Juan Mercardo, who died at the scene.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

