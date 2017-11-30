A couple’s night in turns violent in Laredo.

Police responded to a domestic call at around 1 in the morning on the 1000 block of North Harding Street. According to a report, the couple was drinking when an argument began between them resulting in punches. The woman identified as 29-year-old Maritza Gonzalez Zuniga grabbed a knife and stabbed her husband in the left arm as she tried to protect herself. The injuries were reported as minor. Zuniga was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.