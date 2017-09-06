Our first trailer has made it to Pearland Texas and has delivered your donations at the Crossroad Community Church. Here are some photos. A very special thank you to all Fox viewers who participated and donated their time and money to get these badly needed supplies to those who need them.
-
-
This is Crossroad Community Church in Pearland Texas!!
-
-
This is Crossroad Community Church in Pearland Texas!!
-
-
This is Crossroad Community Church in Pearland Texas!!
-
-
This is Crossroad Community Church in Pearland Texas!!
-
-
This is Crossroad Community Church in Pearland Texas!!
Thank you to our amazing viewers, listeners and our countless volunteers!
In 6 days, we were able to fill 5 trailers headed across Texas, from Corpus to Houston. to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
We couldn’t have done without all of you!
-
-
Thanks to you, we were able to fill 5 trailers
-
-
The amount of volunteers and donations was amazing
-
-
Thanks to you, we were able to fill 5 trailers
-
-
Thanks to you, we were able to fill 5 trailers
-
-
Thanks to you, we were able to fill 5 trailers
-
-
Thanks to you, we were able to fill 5 trailers
-
-
Thanks to you, we were able to fill 5 trailers
-
-
Thanks to you, we were able to fill 5 trailers
-
-
Thanks to you, we were able to fill 5 trailers
-
-
Thanks to you, we were able to fill 5 trailers
-
-
Thanks to you, we were able to fill 5 trailers
-
-
Thanks to you, we were able to fill 5 trailers
-
-
-
Thanks to you, we were able to fill 5 trailers
-
-
Thanks to you, we were able to fill 5 trailers
-
-
The amount of volunteers and donations was amazing
-
-
-
Thanks to you, we were able to fill 5 trailers
-
-
The amount of volunteers and donations was amazing
-
-
The amount of volunteers and donations was amazing
-
-
The amount of volunteers and donations was amazing
-
-
The amount of volunteers and donations was amazing
-
-
The amount of volunteers and donations was amazing
-
-
Thanks to you, we were able to fill 5 trailers
-
-
We were able to send part of the donations by Plane directly to Corpus Christi just minutes after they were donated
-
-
We were able to send part of the donations by Plane directly to Corpus Christi just minutes after they were donated
-
-
Thanks to you, we were able to fill 5 trailers
-
-
Thanks to you, we were able to fill 5 trailers
Other Stories of interest