Our first trailer has made it to Pearland Texas and has delivered your donations at the Crossroad Community Church. Here are some photos. A very special thank you to all Fox viewers who participated and donated their time and money to get these badly needed supplies to those who need them.

Thank you to our amazing viewers, listeners and our countless volunteers!

In 6 days, we were able to fill 5 trailers headed across Texas, from Corpus to Houston. to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

We couldn’t have done without all of you!