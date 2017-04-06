On the Scene: Human Remains Found in Rio Hondo

We are north of Center line road just outside of Rio Hondo where authorities appear are investigating human remains discovered nearby.

As you can see, the scene is still very active with several agencies, including Brownsville, Rio Hondo, Harlingen as well as the leading agency which is the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. A medical examiner did confirm that a human skull was found here. A dive team has also arrived on the scene to search a nearby canal.

This is a breaking story and as such we are expecting more information about this investigation tomorrow.