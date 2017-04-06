On the Scene: Human Remains Found in Rio Hondo

On the Scene: Human Remains Found in Rio Hondo

We are north of Center line road just outside of Rio Hondo where authorities appear are investigating human remains discovered nearby.

As you can see, the scene is still very active with several agencies, including Brownsville, Rio Hondo, Harlingen as well as the leading agency which is the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.  A medical examiner did confirm that a human skull was found here.  A dive team has also arrived on the scene to search a nearby canal.

This is a breaking story and as such we are expecting more information about this investigation tomorrow.

About The Author

Maricela De La Cruz

Maricela De La Cruz is a reporter with Fox News and sister-station Univision Valle del Rio Grande. Born and raised in Mission, TX she joined the Fox/Univision news team in March 2012. Maricela graduated from The University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, where she studied Broadcast Journalism. She is passionate about giving a voice to those who need it as well as reporting fairly and accurately about the issues that impact this border community and its residents. As a Valley native, Maricela takes great pride in being able to use journalism as a way to empower local residents through information.

