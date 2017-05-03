Houston Girl Missing Since December; May Travel to Mexico

Posted by | May 3, 2017 | |

Houston Girl Missing Since December; May Travel to Mexico

Houston (KFXV) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing child.

According to authorities, the family last saw 14-year-old, Yoselin Martinez Estrada on December 2nd of last year in Houston. Officials believe Yoselin may attempt to cross into Mexico.
Yoselin is described as a Hispanic female, five feet one inch tall, and approximately 120 pounds. She has black hair and black eyes.
If you have any information regarding Yoselin’s whereabouts, call Houston police at (713) 884-3131. You can also report any information to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, at 1 (800) THE – LOST.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Cooler Temperatures Trigger ‘Winter Allergies’

Cooler Temperatures Trigger ‘Winter Allergies’

December 14, 2015

Body Found next to Overturned Car in Donna

Body Found next to Overturned Car in Donna

August 4, 2015

Caught on Camera: Bicycle Race Ends in Massive Pileup

Caught on Camera: Bicycle Race Ends in Massive Pileup

May 4, 2016

Aggravated Robbery Suspects Remain on the Run

Aggravated Robbery Suspects Remain on the Run

January 26, 2015

Leave a Reply

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Contest

Got News?

Submit your news tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT