Houston Girl Missing Since December; May Travel to Mexico

Houston (KFXV) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing child.

According to authorities, the family last saw 14-year-old, Yoselin Martinez Estrada on December 2nd of last year in Houston. Officials believe Yoselin may attempt to cross into Mexico.

Yoselin is described as a Hispanic female, five feet one inch tall, and approximately 120 pounds. She has black hair and black eyes.

If you have any information regarding Yoselin’s whereabouts, call Houston police at (713) 884-3131. You can also report any information to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, at 1 (800) THE – LOST.