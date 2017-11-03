Happening right now in McAllen, a house fire breaking out. We have the exclusive images right now. This is video taken just 15 minutes before our newscast. McAllen Fire Department is at the home located on the 3500 block of Kingsborough Avenue. Police and ambulance are on the scene. Roads in the area have been blocked off. We will continue to follow the story and bring you the latest as it develops.

Other Stories of interest