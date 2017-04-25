Hotly Contested School Board Election Early Voting Underway

Posted by | Apr 25, 2017 | |

Local elections in San Benito, early voting is underway for various races, among them School Board elections. A total of 8 candidates are confirmed in 2 running parties but only 4 will be chosen.

“This is great, because we always like to see the same level of energy that we saw in November. It tapers off for local jurisdictions but we want to make sure people come back to the polls. We’re doing everything we can to remind people that the polls are open, Ballots are being cast, and candidates are counting on you to go out and vote.” – Remmy Garza

Early voting ends May 2nd. During this time you may vote at any polling location, however election day is on May 6th. On that day you must attend your assigned polling location.

For more information you can visit Cameron County elections Department website: www.co.cameron.tx.us

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870. It can also be seen on Dish Network and DirecTV channel 2.

Related Posts

Brownsville Residence reveals 2 Dead, 1 Detained

Brownsville Residence reveals 2 Dead, 1 Detained

September 19, 2014

Brownsville Police Continue Search for 14-Year-Old

Brownsville Police Continue Search for 14-Year-Old

April 3, 2017

Couple Steals Thousands of Dollars Worth of Apple Products

Couple Steals Thousands of Dollars Worth of Apple Products

November 23, 2016

Grandmother Dies In San Benito Apartment Fire

Grandmother Dies In San Benito Apartment Fire

July 2, 2014

Leave a Reply

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Got News?

Submit your news tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT