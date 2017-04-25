Hotly Contested School Board Election Early Voting Underway

Local elections in San Benito, early voting is underway for various races, among them School Board elections. A total of 8 candidates are confirmed in 2 running parties but only 4 will be chosen.

“This is great, because we always like to see the same level of energy that we saw in November. It tapers off for local jurisdictions but we want to make sure people come back to the polls. We’re doing everything we can to remind people that the polls are open, Ballots are being cast, and candidates are counting on you to go out and vote.” – Remmy Garza

Early voting ends May 2nd. During this time you may vote at any polling location, however election day is on May 6th. On that day you must attend your assigned polling location.

For more information you can visit Cameron County elections Department website: www.co.cameron.tx.us