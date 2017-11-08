Homeland security agents raiding a house on the 1900 block of Washington avenue in Harlingen.

The search warrant led to the arrest of an unidentified man for child exploitation.. Hsi was at the scene early this morning for several hours collecting evidence for their investigation. No other details on the suspect or victim have been revealed. The case is being worked with the Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Investigations Task Force.

We will keep you updated as more information is made available.