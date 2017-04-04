Home Health Care Worker faces Manslaughter Charges

Brownsville (KFXV) – A man is facing charges after restraining a teen he cared for.

On Thursday, officers arrived at the 1400 Janet Lane to a medical emergency.

Upon arrival, EMS notified police that a fifteen-year-old, Fernando Moreno who suffered from intellectual development disability had died.

Moreno, the victim, who was a client of Serenity home care service at the time of his death was under the care Marcial Troncoso.

Troncoso told investigators that he restrained Moreno by getting on top of the teen to try and calm the teen who repeatedly hit himself. Investigators revealed that Troncoso’s actions were reckless.

Troncoso faces manslaughter charges and the case remains under investigation.