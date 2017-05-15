Home Health Care Nurse Dies Suspiciously

Posted by | May 15, 2017 | |

Home Health Care Nurse Dies Suspiciously

Brownsville (KFXV) – Homicide investigators are trying to determine how a home healthcare nurse died.

Police found here body inside a home on the 400 block of Jose Marti Boulevard last night. The women is identified as 69 year old, Hilda Cantelano found dead by her daughter who told police she went to check on here after she didn’t show up for work. An autopsy has been ordered to determine a cause of death. We will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest as it becomes available.

Rate:

About The Author

Jasmine Rico

News Anchor and Producer at Entravision

Related Posts

San Juan City Officials Receiving Federal Funding to Fight Crime

San Juan City Officials Receiving Federal Funding to Fight Crime

January 25, 2016

Mission Police Arrests Three Alleged Drug Runners

Mission Police Arrests Three Alleged Drug Runners

April 22, 2014

Bakery Burglary Suspect At Large

Bakery Burglary Suspect At Large

January 14, 2014

One Transported to Hospital after Late Night Crash

One Transported to Hospital after Late Night Crash

August 12, 2015

Leave a Reply

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT

Contest