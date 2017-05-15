Home Health Care Nurse Dies Suspiciously

Brownsville (KFXV) – Homicide investigators are trying to determine how a home healthcare nurse died.

Police found here body inside a home on the 400 block of Jose Marti Boulevard last night. The women is identified as 69 year old, Hilda Cantelano found dead by her daughter who told police she went to check on here after she didn’t show up for work. An autopsy has been ordered to determine a cause of death. We will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest as it becomes available.