In McAllen , Maria Jimenez, claims a home health care company owes her about $1000. She tells Fox News the administrators have closed the company, however she’s demanding the salary that she worked for as a health care provider.

We contacted the home care company, but they weren’t available for a comment at the time. If you are going through a similar situation you can call the Department of Labor in McAllen at (956) 682-4631