Laredo, Texas — Protesters stood by the Justice Center in an effort to try and save their homes.

The group is known as “Homeowners’ Voices United” which says residents are losing their homes at La Bota subdivision due to the high homeowner association dues.

“A lot of families in La Bota have fallen behind on their dues and they get faced with a lean on their property and then the HOA can pursue a foreclosure”

Homeowners say they are pending a lawsuit to resolve this case.