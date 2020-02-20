HIT AND RUN SUSPECT SOUGHT BY POLICE

Brownsville, Texas– Police need your help to locate a person of interest in a hit and run.

Authorities are looking for the driver of a white four-door vehicle that was involved in an auto-pedestrian accident..it happened in October 2019 on the 4400 block of east 14th street..the victim sustained bodily injuries.

Anyone with information can call the Brownsville crime stoppers at 546-8477. Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars. A cash reward is available for information leading to an arrest.

