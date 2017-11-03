Hidalgo County Health Department taking matters into their hands.

Asking 250 students and staff from J Nikki Rowe High School to undergo tuberculosis testing. This after the school sent out a letter to parents this week notifying them about a possible case of tuberculosis on the campus. This as a precautionary measure. The county’s health department currently investigates the situation. The head of administration of the health department saying the disease is not easily spread unless through frequent contact like with a family member. If someone does end up positive for the virus, detailed exams will be practiced on every person on campus.