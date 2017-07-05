Hidalgo Sheriff’s Office Searching for Man Wanted for Assault

Hidalgo County (KFXV) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies asking for your help to locate a man wanted for assault and for making terroristic threats.

The sheriff’s department released this photo of 37-year-old, Samuel Barron today. He’s described as five foot, eight inches, approximately 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. His last known place of residence is in Donna.

If you can help locate him, contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at the number listed.

