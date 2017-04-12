Hidalgo Ranks in Top Ten of Child Abuse Cases

HIDALGO COUNTY (KFXV) — Hidalgo County is once again on the top 10 list of most child abuse cases are reported. This, even after numbers have gone down.

With more than 2,500 cases valleywide– Hidalgo County makes it once again into one of the counties, with the most victims, nationwide.

The number of victims, ranging from 74 in Starr County to 1361 in Hidalgo in 2016.

Diana Almaguer, Executive Director of CASA of Hidalgo County, says they receive children with all sorts of backgrounds and emphasizes the importance of recognizing abuse in its different forms.

CASA of Hidalgo County advocates for abused and neglected children in court, but out of the 700 minors currently under foster care in Hidalgo County, the non-profit agency has taken 225 under its care.

But could take more cases, depending on the number of people who volunteer.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, which is why the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, is using more than a million dollars on campaigning across the state of Texas.