HIDALGO COUNTY (KFXV) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office needs the help of all Fox viewers locating a man wanted for assault.

According to investigators with the sheriff’s department, 27-year-old, Edgar Galvan Uresti has a last known address in Edinburg, and is described as five feet, ten inches, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Call the County’s Crime Stoppers tipline at (956) 668-8477 (TIPS) with any information about Uresti’s whereabouts.