Edinburg (KFXV) — The elections department unveiled their new voting machines.
Almost 1,300 state of the art technology voting machines were purchased for the upcoming November elections.
The machines are touch screen, and will be available for all precincts without the voters having to change their locations.
The machines also have upgraded technology to assist those with special needs.
Hidalgo County Unveils New Voting Machines
Edinburg (KFXV) — The elections department unveiled their new voting machines.