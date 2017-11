Hidalgo County Authorities responded to a call reporting suspicious activity in North Edinburg Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, there was a possible robbery at a house located on Monmack Street around 1pm Wednesday.

55-year-old, Ricardo Moreno and 32-year-old, Jose Angel Martinez are wanted in connection to this incident. Surveillance video capturing the vehicle they left in.

If you have any information on this case call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668- 8477