Hidalgo County Sheriff’s searching for man accused of family violence

41-year-old, Jorge Luis De Leon is described as 5 foot 8 and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in Edinburg. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477 . Any information leading to an arrest may make you eligible for a reward.

Authorities in Hidalgo County need your help to locate a man wanted for assault family violence.

All calls are kept confidential. If you have any information on a crime or a wanted fugitive, call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477.