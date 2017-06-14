Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Searching For Suspect

EDINBURG (KFXV) — Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies need the help of all FOX viewers locating a man wanted for assault.
The sheriff’s department released this photo today of Claudio Rodriguez Gomez — last known to reside in Edinburg — who is wanted for causing bodily injury to a family member.
He is 24 year-olds, five feet, six inches, around 210 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.
If you know his whereabouts, you can submit your tips to the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers line at the number listed.

