Hidalgo County Sheriffs are looking for a man accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child

Authorities in Hidalgo County need your help to locate a man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child. 34-year-old Isaias Herrera is described as 5 foot 6 and weighs approximately 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in the City of Alamo. If you have any information on his whereabouts call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477. All calls are anonymous. Information leading to his arrest can qualify you for a cash reward.

Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers primary purpose is to obtain information on wanted, persons, crimes, and criminal activity. In turn the program provides rewards for anonymous cooperation.

All calls are kept confidential. If you have any information on a crime or a wanted fugitive, call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477.