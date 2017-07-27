Hidalgo county identifies its first local ZIKA virus infection

A man whose partner is pregnant after conducting a test on her physicians decided to go a step further and prevention of the ZIKA virus the testing of the man turned out positive. The ZIKA

virus is not active, an sign that he might have been affected more than two months ago.

“Female partner was pregnant and tested negative, but they decided to test the male partner and he was positive.” – Eddie Olivares

Officials say the virus in the man isn’t active and it wasn’t asymptomatic. Officials are urging all couples planning to procreate to get tested for ZIKA virus with your family doctor.