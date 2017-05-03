Hidalgo County Commissioners reject Dannenbaum amid Controversy

Update regarding the FBI’s investigation into the Dannenbaum Engineering Corporation.

The Hidalgo County Commissioners voted unanimously to terminate their negotiations with the company. In a closed-door discussion the Commissioners, decided to begin their negotiations with the second firm, Jacobs project management. Dannenbaum was ranked as the number one pick to build the new courthouse.

Since Tuesday’s FBI investigation, the Commissioners casted doubt on whether they will continue with the company. Commissioners met behind closed doors amid concerns of a potential lawsuit.