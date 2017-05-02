Hidalgo Commissioners Unanimously Vote Against Border Wall

HIDALGO COUNTY (KFXV) — Today, the Hidalgo County commissioners court unanimously voted to reject the border wall the President plans to build.

Hidalgo County Judge Ramon Garcia explains that he and the other commissioners believe the construction of the border wall will be costly, and don’t believe it’ll economically benefit the community based on what legislators have presented.

In this morning’s assembly, were people who are supporting the construction of the wall, citing it guarantees security to Hidalgo County residents.