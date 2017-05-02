Hidalgo Commissioners Unanimously Vote Against Border Wall

Posted by | May 2, 2017 | |

Hidalgo Commissioners Unanimously Vote Against Border Wall

HIDALGO COUNTY (KFXV) — Today, the Hidalgo County commissioners court unanimously voted to reject the border wall the President plans to build.

Hidalgo County Judge Ramon Garcia explains that he and the other commissioners believe the construction of the border wall will be costly, and don’t believe it’ll economically benefit the community based on what legislators have presented.

In this morning’s assembly, were people who are supporting the construction of the wall, citing it guarantees security to Hidalgo County residents.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Alleged Drug Smugglers In Jail

Alleged Drug Smugglers In Jail

February 6, 2014

Starr County Searching for Triple Murder Suspect, Considered Armed and Dangerous

Starr County Searching for Triple Murder Suspect, Considered Armed and Dangerous

August 4, 2015

Protect Children From Online Sexual Predators

Protect Children From Online Sexual Predators

September 14, 2016

4 Charged in Connection to Discovered Drug Bunker

4 Charged in Connection to Discovered Drug Bunker

May 9, 2014

Leave a Reply

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Got News?

Submit your news tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT