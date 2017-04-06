Help San Juan Police Find Car Burglar

SAN JUAN (KFXV) — On March 31, 2017 at about 1:30 pm, a woman reported that her vehicle was burglarized near Pete’s Mobile Home Park at 2911 Cesar Chavez Rd .

Surveillance video shows a suspect driving up in a red pickup truck before parking next to the victim’s vehicle. The male suspect, wearing a dark-colored baseball cap and shirt is then seen exiting his truck, opening the victim’s truck and removing property.

If you have information that could lead to an arrest call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-TIPS (8477).