Help Locate Persons of Interest in Several Crimes

HARLINGEN (KFXV) — The Harlingen Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest in a burglary at a restaurant.

According to police, the person drove the vehicle, a black 4-door sedan, and broke into a vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot on the 4200 block of West Business 83.
If you have any information, you can contact the Harlingen area crime stoppers at (956) 425-8477 (TIPS).

Weslaco Police are also asking for the help of all Fox Viewers in identifying a male involved in a theft. The criminal investigations division reports that the incident happened at a convenience store on the 3200 block of Highway 83. A customer left their wallet behind and upon returning found that it was missing. Surveillance footage caught a man taking it, who left in a dark-colored SUV.

If you have any information on this incident please call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-968-8477.

