Help Brownsville Police find a Missing Person

It’s been three months since a Brownsville family has seen their missing loved one.

Last seen in the downtown district. According to the Brownsville Police department, the Avila family last saw Kimberly Avila who is transgender and may also go by Ramiro Avila on may 5th around 2:30 in the morning. After a family member and drop them off on the 1200 block of east Washington street. Families say Avila was last seen wearing a black Wig, black short sleeve dressy blouse, black skirt with high heels.

Call the Brownsville crime stoppers hotline (956) 546-8477 with any tips, and remember all calls remain anonymous.