Hello? Justice Stephen Breyer’s cellphone rings in court

Posted by | Apr 25, 2017 | |

Hello? Justice Stephen Breyer’s cellphone rings in court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even Supreme Court justices forget to turn off their cellphones.

A high court argument on Tuesday was interrupted by the familiar sound of a ring chime, and Justice Stephen Breyer seemed to be the culprit.

A mildly embarrassed Breyer quickly appeared to reach down to turn it off as a majority of his colleagues on the bench broke into smiles. Justice Samuel Alito struggled to suppress a laugh.

Cellphones and other electronic devices are strictly forbidden in the ornate courtroom – a rule that includes observers and lawyers arguing before the court, but apparently not the justices themselves.

Breyer and seatmate Justices Clarence Thomas shared a quick laugh about the incident. But it didn’t fluster lawyer Neal Katyal, who was in the middle of answering a question.

Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg later called the incident an “oversight” and said Breyer doesn’t usually take his phone in to the courtroom.

Rate:

About The Author

Associated Press

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, as a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members, it can maintain its single-minded focus on newsgathering and its commitment to the highest standards of objective, accurate journalism.

Related Posts

Yahoo usernames, passwords stolen

Yahoo usernames, passwords stolen

January 31, 2014

Net neutrality rules go into effect

Net neutrality rules go into effect

June 12, 2015

Yahoo CEO Defends Strategy In Face Of Criticism

Yahoo CEO Defends Strategy In Face Of Criticism

October 22, 2014

Google to Show off Smart Home Gadgets

Google to Show off Smart Home Gadgets

June 25, 2014

Leave a Reply

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Got News?

Submit your news tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT