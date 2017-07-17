Have you seen this white van? It’s tied to several burglaries in Weslaco

Weslaco (KFXV) — We move to Weslaco now where police are asking for the help of all FOX viewers to identify a vehicle of interest involved in several burglaries and a theft. According to investigators, the vehicle you see on your screen — a white van with unknown plates — is tied to a series of burglaries last week in the evening at three different businesses in Weslaco. If you have any information, or can help identify the people involved,contact the Weslaco Crime Stoppers at the number listed.

Weslaco Crime Stoppers primary purpose is to obtain information on wanted, persons, crimes, and criminal activity. In turn the program provides rewards for anonymous cooperation.

All calls are kept confidential. If you have any information on a crime or a wanted fugitive, call Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956) 968-8477.