A reward is being offered for anyone that can help locate a missing dog.

The hidalgo county sheriff’s office states a dog by the name of blue was stolen on Tuesday from his residence in Alton between 3 and 5 in the afternoon. The owner is offering a 500 dollar cash reward for anyone with information that can lead to the recovery or arrest of the person accused.

If you have any information contact 956 383 8114.

To remain anonymous call 668 8477.