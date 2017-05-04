‘Harry Potter’ will make Broadway jump in spring 2018

Posted by | May 4, 2017 | |

‘Harry Potter’ will make Broadway jump in spring 2018

BY MARK KENNEDY
ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — The stage play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” has become London’s theater event of the year. Now Broadway will shortly be under its spell, too.

Producers said Thursday that the show will come to The Lyric Theatre in the spring of 2018, with an opening set for April. The play recently won nine Olivier Awards in London, including best new play.

The Harry Potter work was written by Jack Thorne from a story by Thorne, J.K. Rowling and John Tiffany. It picks up 19 years after the end of the final novel, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.” The production is presented in two parts, intended to be seen on the same day.

Casting will be announced later.

 

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Rate:

About The Author

Associated Press

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, as a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members, it can maintain its single-minded focus on newsgathering and its commitment to the highest standards of objective, accurate journalism.

Related Posts

Trump campaign dismisses criticism of Melania Trump speech

Trump campaign dismisses criticism of Melania Trump speech

July 19, 2016

DMX sentenced to 6 months in New York jail

DMX sentenced to 6 months in New York jail

July 14, 2015

Lawsuit: Ed Sheeran copied R&B classic ‘Let’s Get It On’

Lawsuit: Ed Sheeran copied R&B classic ‘Let’s Get It On’

August 10, 2016

Time magazine picks 100 most influential photos of all time

Time magazine picks 100 most influential photos of all time

November 17, 2016

Leave a Reply

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Contest

Got News?

Submit your news tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT