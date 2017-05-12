Harlingen Woman Killed in Hit and Run

Posted by | May 12, 2017 | |

Harlingen Woman Killed in Hit and Run

HARLINGEN (KFXV) — A woman is killed after being struck by the car. The driver took off and police are asking for the help of all fox viewers to the person responsible.

Investigators say the 57 year old victim was struck on the 1100 block of South 77 Sunshine Strip. Witnesses gave police a description of the vehicle, saying it was possibly a white or light color Ford Fusion.
The woman was transported to a local hospital where she later died. If you have any information on this case contact Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477 (TIPS)

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Officials Say 4 Dead In Reynosa Street Gun Battle

Officials Say 4 Dead In Reynosa Street Gun Battle

January 8, 2014

Thief Caught on Surveillance Video Still on the Loose

Thief Caught on Surveillance Video Still on the Loose

October 9, 2015

Former Teacher Accused of Excessive Force Gets Mistrial

Former Teacher Accused of Excessive Force Gets Mistrial

October 21, 2016

Two-Year-Old Drowns

Two-Year-Old Drowns

June 23, 2014

Leave a Reply

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT

Contest