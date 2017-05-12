Harlingen Woman Killed in Hit and Run

HARLINGEN (KFXV) — A woman is killed after being struck by the car. The driver took off and police are asking for the help of all fox viewers to the person responsible.

Investigators say the 57 year old victim was struck on the 1100 block of South 77 Sunshine Strip. Witnesses gave police a description of the vehicle, saying it was possibly a white or light color Ford Fusion.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she later died. If you have any information on this case contact Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477 (TIPS)