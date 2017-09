Harlingen authorities revealed at the identity of the woman who lost her life yesterday in a car accident.

The victim was identified as Meg Jorn, an architect and resident of Harlingen. The incident happen on Expressway 83. After authorities responded to an emergency call involving a vehicle with four passengers and an 18-wheeler. Just moments after, a second incident happened where Jorn lost her life.

It was also reported that the other victims continue to recover in the hospital.