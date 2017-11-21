Harlingen Police searching for TV thief

Harlingen Police are looking for the TV thief in this video. Police say he bought a 65″ TV at Wal-Mart on Lincoln Street. Then minutes later, surveillance video shows the same man carrying a second television and then using the first purchase ticket to be allowed to exit the store with the merchandise. If you recognize him, call Harlingen Crime Stoppers at (956) 425-8477 .

Harlingen Crime Stoppers primary purpose is to obtain information on wanted, persons, crimes, and criminal activity. In turn the program provides rewards for anonymous cooperation.

All calls are kept confidential. If you have any information on a crime or a wanted fugitive, call Harlingen Crime Stoppers at (956) 425-8477 .