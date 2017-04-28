Harlingen Police Searching for Vehicle Burglar

Harlingen (KFXv) — Police in Harlingen are also asking for the public’s help locating a male suspect who broke into several vehicles.

According to the department, officers responded to a burglary of a vehicle today, on Poinciana Street. Law enforcement by investigating surveillance footage discovered 19 vehicles were broken into by a man wearing a hooded shirt.

If you have any information on these thefts, call Harlingen Crime Stoppers at (956) 425-TIPS (8477). Authorities remind the public to locking all car windows and doors, park in well-lit areas, and hide all items left inside.