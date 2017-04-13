Harlingen Police Search for Man Who Beat Woman

HARLINGEN (KFXV) — A woman says a man crawled through her window and beat her.
Officers responded to the 600 block of W Pierce Street. The woman says Cesar Tienda kicked her repeatedly until she lost consciousness and then left.
Police say Tienda was also involved in theft at an HEB where a woman was shopping and he was identified as having stole her purse.
If you have information on the whereabouts of Cesar Tienda call Harlingen Crime Stoppers at (956) 425-TIPS.

