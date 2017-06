Harlingen(KFXV) — Officials there are searching for 2 Persons of Interest in a robbery. Investigators with the Harlingen Police Department are reporting that yesterday in the early morning two people broke into a business on the 900 Block of South at 7th Street where they took electronics, cash and other miscellaneous items.

If you can identify these people you’re asked to contact Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 425-8477