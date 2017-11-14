A Harlingen man is arrested, for allegedly shooting his wife and killing her.

Tuesday morning, authorities responded to the home of Jessica Cortina after she was allegedly shot in the chest by her husband.

It was around 12:30 in the morning, that the couple’s eldest son reported the shooting that took his mother’s life.

Cortina was a well-known teacher at Wison Elementary School in Harlingen.

According to authorities, the son described how her mother entered his bedroom asking for his help.

The son told the investigator, it was moments later that his mother came in his room. He described his mother’ wounds to the chest, which lead to her bleeding out, leaving her unconscious.

Around 10 a, the husband was arrested by Harlingen Police. He received 1st degree murder charges and a fine of up to $10,000.

Cameron County Sheriff, Omar Lucio says they are still investigating the reason for the couple’s dispute.

The couple leaves 4 children behind, all expected to be placed in the custody of a family member.